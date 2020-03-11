Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government is safe, Congress MLAs will return: Nakul Nath

A prominent youth leader of Congress, Scindia quit the party and appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters.

Published: 11th March 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (L) with his son and MP Nakul Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (L) with his son and MP Nakul Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nakul Nath, Congress MP and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son, on Wednesday exuded confidence that the party's government in the state will survive and the MLAs who have resigned will soon return to its fold.

His remarks come amid a crisis for the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh where 22 of the party's MLAs loyal to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned on Tuesday, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

"I am confident that the Madhya Pradesh government is safe. They (the MLAs) were misled and taken to Bengaluru," Nakul Nath told reporters outside Parliament.

Asked how Scindia's exit from the Congress would impact the party in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "It will be a dent."

ALSO READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely

However, he added, "MLAs who have gone to Karnataka will soon return to the Congress' fold. I am very confident (the government will survive)".

A prominent youth leader of Congress, Scindia quit the party on Tuesday and appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters.

On Tuesday morning, as much of India was celebrating Holi, Scindia met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

