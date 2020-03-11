Home Nation

Maharashtra village's Holi tradition includes donkey ride for 'newest son-in-law'

The ride starts from the middle of the village and ends at its Hanuman Temple at 11 am, with people giving the chosen son-in-law clothes of his choice.

Published: 11th March 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Donkey

Representational Image

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A village in Maharashtra's Beed district on Tuesday continued its 90-year-old tryst with a Holi tradition in which the "newest son-in-law" gets a donkey ride and clothes of his choice at the end of it.

The donkey ride of Vida village in Beed's Kej tehsil, some 125 kilometres from here, is a much-awaited item of Holi for people from near and far, said resident Angad Dethe. "The newest son-in-law of the village is zeroed in on through a process that takes three to four days. The villagers then keep a watch to ensure he does not go missing on Holi so as to skip the donkey ride. This year, Vida village gave the honour to Dattatray Gaikwad," local journalist Datta Deshmukh told PTI.

Dethe said the tradition was started 90 years ago by resident Anandrao Deshmukh who was highly regarded by villagers. "The tradition started with Anandrao's son-in-law and has continued since. I have also got a donkey ride when I came here newly married," Dethe told PTI.

The ride starts from the middle of the village and ends at its Hanuman Temple at 11 am, with people giving the chosen son-in-law clothes of his choice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra village donkey Maharashtra man donkey ride Kej tehsil Beed district
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp