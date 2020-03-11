'Delhi violence appears to be pre-planned conspiracy': Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sorrow over the Delhi riots on Wednesday, while defending the Delhi Police's role in containing the violence.

Hitting out at the opposition in his reply to the debate on the Delhi violence in the Lok Sabha, he said: "I would like to place on record that after February 25, no incident of rioting took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots."

The Home Minister also said that "prima facie the violence appears to be a pre-planned conspiracy".

Shah defended the Delhi Police whose role has come under sharp criticism for allegedly not doing enough.

"Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas," he said.

He claimed that the Delhi Police contained the rioting within 36 hours.

Noting that neither did he go to Taj Mahal along with US President Donald Trump or attend the dinner hosted in his honour by President Ram Nath Kovind, he said that instead, he was strategising with officials of the Delhi Police.

Shah also said that it was at his insistence that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval went to the riot-torn areas. On being asked why did he not visit himself, he said the priority was to control the situation.

Shah told the house that the narrow lanes in the riot-torn areas of northeast Delhi made it difficult for the Delhi Fire Service to reach the spot instantly. He also mentioned the presence of "anti-social elements" as a reason for the riots being prolonged.