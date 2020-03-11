Pass benefit of global oil price crash to people: Rahul Gandhi to PMO

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Prime Minister's Office to pass on the benefits of the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices to the general public.

He also took a dig at the Prime Minister saying he may have "missed noticing" the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices, as he was "busy destabilising" an elected Congress government.

Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020

"Hey PMO India, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress government, you may have missed noticing the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices.

"Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing the petrol prices to under Rs 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy," Gandhi tweeted.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "destabilising" the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress' prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday and appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

On Tuesday morning, as much of India was celebrating Holi, Scindia met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

(With PTI Inputs)