PM Modi busy despite giving festivities a miss 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that he would be skipping Holi Milan due to the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, Modi had a busy day, from formalising the rebellion of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to attending the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the BJP to discuss shortlisted names for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

Scindia drove to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, residence of the PM on Tuesday morning. Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah was also present in the meeting, sources said. The three leaders took stock of the political situation in MP, while counting defections from the Congress ranks and also discussing the scope of the incumbent CM Kamal Nath making a dent in the state BJP legislature party, sources said.

Former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had been camping in Delhi to fine-tune strategy along with Scindia, returned to Bhopal on Tuesday morning. He’s likely to be back in Delhi to discuss the next course of action.