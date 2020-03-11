Proactive approach needed to tackle coronavirus spread: Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

By ANI

MUMBAI: Expressing concerns after five persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Pune, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government should adopt a proactive approach to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

"Proactive work is required. If the government takes some decision we will support them. The decision must be taken after considering experts. At the same time, it is necessary that people do not panic about the situation. Precautions and care should be taken whenever required," Fadnavis told media here.

We all need to take care in the view of #Coronavirus but at the same time need to ensure there is no panic created.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that five persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune so far and 40 people who returned from Dubai have been screened for the deadly disease.

On Tuesday, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health) said the total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 50 and of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy. He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far. "The government is keeping a close watch and taking effective steps to contain the spread of coronavirus," Kumar had said at a press conference here.

He also informed that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has spoken to the health ministers of Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the status of health of patients and to offer help from Centre if required.