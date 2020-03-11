Home Nation

Proactive approach needed to tackle coronavirus spread: Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that five persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune so far and 40 people who returned from Dubai have been screened.

Published: 11th March 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Expressing concerns after five persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Pune, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government should adopt a proactive approach to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

"Proactive work is required. If the government takes some decision we will support them. The decision must be taken after considering experts. At the same time, it is necessary that people do not panic about the situation. Precautions and care should be taken whenever required," Fadnavis told media here.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that five persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune so far and 40 people who returned from Dubai have been screened for the deadly disease.

On Tuesday, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health) said the total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 50 and of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy. He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far. "The government is keeping a close watch and taking effective steps to contain the spread of coronavirus," Kumar had said at a press conference here.

He also informed that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has spoken to the health ministers of Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the status of health of patients and to offer help from Centre if required.

