451 still detained in J&K, none booked for sedition: G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha

Among those who have the PSA slapped on them include three former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah.

Published: 12th March 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly seven months after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 since August last year when thousands of people were detained in Jammu and Kashmir in the apprehension of breach of peace and tranquillity, 451 are still detained, including 396 who are in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

In response to a question in Rajya Sabha on detentions in J&K by Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that 7,357 persons, including stone pelters, miscreants, over ground workers, separatists, etc, were taken into preventive custody since August, 2019.

A total of eight mainstream leaders have been detained under the PSA in Kashmir. The stringent law has come under sharp focus after Abdullah and Mufti were booked under the PSA on January 6.

On September 16, 2019, MP and three-time former CM Farooq Abdullah was booked under the PSA.

In response to a separate question, the government said no one has been booked for sedition in J&K for using social media platforms since October 31, last year.

