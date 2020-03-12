Bengal BJP terms Mamata as ‘anti-Hindu’ in 10-point charge-sheet as civic polls near

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Bengal BJP has prepared a three-page symbolic 10-point charge-sheet and one of the points tagged chief minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘anti-Hindu’ ahead of the forthcoming civic polls.

The saffron camp has asked its MPs, MLAs and workers to launch a massive door-to-door campaign armed with the booklet from March 13.

The charge-sheet launched by BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the chief minister organised attacks on Ram Navami rallies and a youth who chanted Jai Shri Ram was sent to jail.

"The Hindus will never forgive Mamata Banerjee for the injustice she meted out to them," the booklet further said.

The ruling party’s main challenger decided to play both the ‘misrule’ and ‘religion’ cards in the civic polls where TMC-led government failed to deliver and Bengal CM’s ‘appeasement politics’ as well.

“In 1947, the country was partitioned with the idea that West Bengal will be a land for Bengali Hindus. But the erstwhile Left Front and ruling Trinamool Congress governments have been torturing Bengali Hindus over the years.

Mamata Banerjee has resorted to anti-Hindu and appeasement politics to win over Muslim voters,” said one of the points of the booklet.

The charge-sheet was part of the campaign titled ‘Aar Noy Annay’ (No More Injustice) which was launched by Home minister Amit Shah during his Kolkata visit.

KMC poll: List of Left-Cong soon

Left Front-Congress alliance is all set to announce its candidate lists for KMC election. Sources said, in more than 80% of 144 wards, both Congress and Left have agreed to share seats.

The CPI(M) decided to allow Congress to contest from the wards from where they won in the previous election or secured the second position.

The alliance identified 30 wards in areas where Congress had performed well in the previous election.