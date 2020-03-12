Bulletproof jackets being exported: Rajnath Singh in Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is supplying bulletproof jackets manufactured indigenously to 18 countries, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a question on the scale of production of the jackets, the minister informed Rajya Sabha and said, “The bulletproof jackets are also being exported to 18 countries.” But he did not reveal the names of the countries in view of the strategic requirement.

Talking about domestic and export requirements Rajnath Singh said, “Industrial Licenses have been issued to 15 companies for manufacturing bulletproof jackets having production capacity in the country of over 10 lakh per annum to meet the domestic and export requirement.”

As for the status of availability of jackets to its own soldiers the defence minister said, “The bulletproof jackets are authorised as per laid downscale and are procured from time to time and made available to soldiers as per specifications and authorisation.”