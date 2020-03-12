Cops busy on phone on duty? Government denies in Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Are police personnel busy watching videos on their smartphones while on duty, thereby leading to lapses, the Centre was asked in Parliament on Wednesday.

It was alleged that security personnel were often busy on their phones during the recent Delhi riots.

The Delhi Police faced flak for not being able to get a grip on four days of rioting and arson.

The question was posed by a member in the treasury benches, BJP MP Ashok Bajpai.

He asked if the government was aware that often “security personnel on duty are busy watching videos on their smartphones, thereby leading to serious lapses in security and negligence.”

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai issued a written reply saying, “No such serious negligence on the part of Central Armed Police Force/Assam Rifles personnel has been reported. However, instructions to discourage use of smartphone, while on duty, have been issued by CAPFs/AR.”