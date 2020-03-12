STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court to hear arguments on sentencing in custodial death case of Unnao rape victim's father

The court convicted Kuldeep Singh Sengar of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the victim's father's death.

Published: 12th March 2020 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Main accused in Unnao rape case Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Thursday in the case of custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father.

The rape victim's father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

A fast track court had earlier convicted the seven accused including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (who is already convicted in the rape case) in the case and acquitted the four other accused.

The court convicted Sengar of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the victim's father's death.

Sengar had no intention of killing the rape victim's father. He was beaten in a brutal manner that led to his death, Court had said that.

District session judge Dharmesh Sharma while passing the judgment convicted Ashok Singh Bhadoria, Kamta Prasad Singh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Jaideep Singh aka Atul Singh, Vineet Mishra aka Vinay Mishra, Birendra Singh aka Buwa Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh aka Suman Singh.

The other four accused who were acquitted by the court were Amir Khan (constable), Ram Sharan Singh aka Sonu Singh, Sharadvir Singh aka Guddu Singh and Shailendra Singh aka Tinku Singh.

CBI had chargesheeted Sengar and others in July 13, 2018. The probe agency had said that an altercation took place between the survivor's father and one Shashi Pratap Singh on April 3, 2018.

Survivor's father and his co-worker were returning to their village, Makhi, and asked Singh for a lift but he denied. Singh also called his associates and attacked the survivor's father.

MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar was also part of the group who attacked the survivor's father and his co-worker. Later, the survivor's father was taken to the police station, where he was arrested followed by an FIR lodged against him.

CBI, in its charge-sheet, said that all this while Kuldeep Sengar was in continuous touch with the district police superintendent, Bhadauria police station in-charge.

CBI filed a charge-sheet in the case on July 13, 2018. Thereafter, the charges were framed against Sengar, his brother Atul, Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad, Constable Amir Khan and six others in the case.

On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2019, Sengar was convicted and jailed for life for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao gangrape Kuldeep Singh Sengar Custodial death
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp