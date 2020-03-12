STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Difference between Amit Shah's statement and actions: NCP leader Nawab Malik over Delhi violence

Earlier on Wednesday, Amit Shah said that there was 'a deep conspiracy' behind the Delhi riots and no one will be spared who is guilty of violence irrespective of his religion, caste or party.

Published: 12th March 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI:: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said that there is a difference between Union Home Minister Amit Shah's words and actions with regard to the Delhi violence.

"Amit Shah said people who died in Delhi riots were Indians and not Hindus and Muslims. What he speaks and what he does, there is a difference. Every BJP leader speaks on the floor of the house in a different manner and works in a different way. People have died; temples and mosques have been burnt," Malik told ANI.

"Amit Shah is saying that the situation was controlled in 72 hours. Why was there silence for three days? Why the police did not take any action? He said that he was busy while Trump visited his constituency. The home minister is not for their own constituency but for the country. He said that people came from outside which means that it was pre-planned. It was the Gujarat model. Nobody is convinced with his reply," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amit Shah said that there was "a deep conspiracy" behind the Delhi riots and no one will be spared who is guilty of violence irrespective of his religion, caste or party. Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on Delhi violence, Shah said that there was a provocation to indulge in communal violence during the visit of US President Donald Trump.

At least 53 persons died, including IB officer Ankit Sharma and Constable Rattan Lal in the violence that took place in North-East Delhi last month. Malik also emphasized that his party will not support NPR. "We have decided that in the format of 2020 we are not supporting the National Population Register (NPR)," he said.

On the issue of containing the spread of coronavirus, malik said, "We have decided that we will not hold any public rallies or meetings. We appeal to everyone not to hold any large gatherings to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We have to follow government guidelines."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCP Nawab Malik Amit Shah Delhi violence Delhi riots
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp