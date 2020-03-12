Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches Bhopal, BJP workers throng airport to greet him

By PTI

BHOPAL: A day after joining the BJP, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia reached Bhopal on Thursday, to a rousing welcome by workers in his new party.

Local BJP activists and leaders thronged the airport to greet him as soon as he stepped out of the airport.

Scindia landed at Bhopals Raja Bhoj Airport in the afternoon along with the Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a special flight.

A large number of his supporters and BJP workers welcomed him at the airport with the saffron partys flags.

Scindias paternal aunt and BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who reached the airport earlier, welcomed her nephew.

Those who greeted Scindia included state BJP president V D Sharma, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, former ministers Rampal Singh, Bhupendra Singh and Narottam Mishra.

Several hoardings and BJP flags were put up by Scindia's supporters and BJP leaders along the 15-km route of his rally from the airport to the state BJP headquarters.

Meanwhile, hours before his arrival, posters bearing Jyotiraditya Scindia's pictures in parts of Bhopal were blackened, party sources said.

Scindia will file his nomination papers for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls on Friday, a party spokesperson said.