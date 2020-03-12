STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh crisis: BJP gears up for long-drawn battle like Karnataka

With Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the party, the BJP is confident that Congress doesn’t have much scope to save its government in the state. 

Published: 12th March 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 12:30 PM

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is welcomed as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of BJP President JP Nadda at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday March 11 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The power tussle in Madhya Pradesh could turn out to be a long-drawn battle like Karnataka. The BJP will press for the floor test in the assembly at the earliest. The party is hoping that assembly Speaker NP Prajapati would abide by the recent Supreme Court pronouncements in the Karnataka case. 

“There will be no immediate resolution in the state. The coming days may see strong pulls and pressure to hold the flock of MLAs intact. The BJP will safeguard its MLAs from any poaching attempt by Chief Minister Kamal Nath,” said a senior BJP leader.

With Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the party, the BJP is confident that Congress doesn’t have much scope to save its government in the state. 

“Twenty-two Congress MLAs have already left the Congress. If their resignations are accepted, the Kamal Nath government will become a minority dispensation, and the governor will ask the chief minister to seek the trust vote. If the resignations are not accepted, then the 22 MLAs will vote against the Congress government,” said another BJP leader.

The BJP has begun preparations for the legal battle as well.

“The Speaker may disqualify the rebel MLAs and rule them as ineligible to take part in the House proceedings. Even if they are disqualified, the Congress government will lose strength in the Assembly. The Speaker can at best delay the whole process to allow time to the Congress to work on the rebel legislators and also try to wean away some BJP legislators,” he added.

Having gained the legal and political experience from Karnataka to wrest power in Madhya Pradesh, a battery of BJP leaders are working on the plan overseen by the party brass.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to stay in the saddle in the state, if the BJP returns to power. 

TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Kamal Nath Supreme Court NP Prajapati BJP Congress
