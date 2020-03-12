PDP leader Abdul Wani renounces politics against abolition of Article 370

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP leader and former trade unionist Abdul Qayoom Wani on Thursday renounced politics in protest against the Centre's decision to repeal Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories.

Wani, a trade union leader, had joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

"I am renouncing politics to protest against the illegal and unconstitutional decision of the Centre regarding abrogation of Article 370 and repeal of Article 35A," he said in a statement.

Wani contested from north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on a PDP ticket and stood fourth.

He had demanded that the Centre should release all mainstream and separatist politicians who have been arrested after the government's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had also urged that the government start an unconditional dialogue process with all stakeholders to resolve the issues.