Sharad Pawar's assets grow by Rs 60 lakh in six years: Rajya Sabha poll affidavit

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar's assets have gone up by Rs 60 lakh in the last six years to Rs 32.73 crore, as per the affidavit filed by him.

Pawar filed his nomination here on Wednesday for the March 26 Rajya Sabha election.

In his affidavit, he has also declared liabilities of Rs one crore for advance deposits received against the transfer of shares from his nephew Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar and grandnephew Parth Pawar.

During the 2014 Rajya Sabha election, Pawar declared movable assets of Rs 20,47,99,970.41 and immovable assets of Rs 11,65,16,290, totalling to about Rs 32.13 crore.

At that time, he mentioned that he did not have any liabilities.

In his poll affidavit submitted on Wednesday, the former Union minister declared movable assets of Rs 25,21,33,329 and immovable assets worth Rs 7,52,33,941, which amount to Rs 32.73 crore.

He also mentioned that his wife Pratibha Pawar has received an advance deposit of Rs 50 lakh against transfer of shares from Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

Similarly, under the Hindu undivided family rules, Sharad Pawar has received Rs 50 lakh advance deposit against transfer of shares from his grandnephew Parth Pawar, taking his total liabilities to Rs one crore.

