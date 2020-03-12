STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiv Sena (Hindustan) leader Narinder Bhardwaj arrested for 'faking' an attack on himself

He had claimed two bike-borne men, of which one was turbaned, stopped in front of his car and slammed an iron rod onto his vehicle's windscreen.

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUDHIANA: The president of the labour wing of Shiv Sena (Hindustan), Narinder Bhardwaj, has been arrested for falsely claiming an attack on himself to get security cover, said police.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal told reporters that Narinder Bhardwaj had lodged an FIR with Ludhiana Police on  March 7 alleging that some unidentified men attacked him while he was in his car in Kohara area a day earlier.

The complainant, Narinder Bhardwaj, 45, had claimed two bike-borne men, of which one was turbaned, stopped in front of his car and slammed an iron rod onto his vehicle's windscreen.

Bhardwaj had stated in his complaint that he could not identify the assailants because both of them had their faces covered with a piece of cloth, Aggarwal said.

He had claimed that he managed to escape unhurt in the alleged attack, the CP added.

Aggarwal said later during investigations, Bhardwaj could not prove his location at the spot.

When police questioned him intensely, he spilled the beans and confessed that he had faked the attack on himself to get police security cover.

Police has arrested him and further investigations were under progress, Aggarwal said.

