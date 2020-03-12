STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP minister Mohsin Raza alleges graft in Waqf boards

Reacting to the missing audit files of the two boards, the minister said that the collusion of officials was responsible for the recent loss of important documents in the case.

Published: 12th March 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mohsin Raza

Yogi Adityanath’s lone Muslim minister, Mohsin Raza. (Filep photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Minister for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza has alleged financial irregularities and large-scale corruption in the Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards during the Samajwadi Party's rule.

Reacting to the missing audit files of the two boards, the minister said that the collusion of officials was responsible for the recent loss of important documents in the case.

"I want to say that there are about 1,30,000 properties with the Shia/Sunni Waqf boards. Some officials have been trying to usurp these properties through corrupt means. These properties rightfully belong to the Muslim community in the state," he said.

He said that, "These corrupt officials have deliberately lost crucial documents in an effort to misdirect investigations. We may even set up a special investigation team to probe the theft, if needed. Anyone found guilty will be severely dealt with by the government."

The minister had earlier proposed a special audit of financial irregularities in the Waqf bodies that allegedly occurred during the Samajwadi Party's rule in UP between 2012-17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohsin Raza Shia Waqf board Sunni Waqf board
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp