UP: Yadav clan shares stage after four years on Holi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After four years of a fierce family feud, the first family of Samajwadi Party was seen on one platform with bigwigs, including patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav, brother Shivpal Yadav and cousin Ramgopal Yadav sharing the stage during Holi celebrations at their native village Saifai in Etawah on Tuesday.

In 2016, the Yadav family was in the headlines over their family feud — mainly between former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Since 2016, both Akhilesh and Shivpal had been holding separate Holi celebrations, which were much talked about issue in Safai.

But on Tuesday, Shivpal attended the Holi celebration organised at nephew Akhilesh’s house and the SP chief his sought blessings.

A large number of SP workers who were present there cheered and raised slogans “Akhilesh bhaiya, Shivpal chacha zindabad...” Akhilesh first greeted the gathering and appealed to celebrate the festival with spirit of love, brotherhood.

However, Akhilesh turned bitter when Shivpal allegedly just saw through him without a response when he sought his blessings.

Irked by this, Akhilesh asked the gathering to stop chanting slogans.

He even went on to say, “Such slogans vitiate the atmosphere. You should not cross limits. If you will not stop the slogans, I shall keep myself away from this celebration in future.” This led to an eerie silence.