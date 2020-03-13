STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh Police investigates threat letter by Maoists to kill politicians  

“Though we don’t take such threat to anyone’s security lightly. Usually people don’t dare to write such blatant message openly on the name of Maoists.

Published: 13th March 2020 04:28 AM

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police has seized a letter purportedly written by the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation threatening to kill local leaders — six BJP and one from — Congress in the Dantewada district in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.

Written in red ink the letter was issued on the name of south sub-zonal bureau of CPI (Maoist). The threatening remarks  have apparently left the leaders ‘panic-stricken’, even as the Dantewada police is examining the contents, style, location and related details communicated.  However, the police strongly suspect that the letter has been written by someone other than the Maoists. It was traced at Geedam, which is outside the jurisdiction area of the south sub-zonal bureau of Naxals.

“Though we don’t take such threat to anyone’s security lightly. Usually people don’t dare to write such blatant message openly on the name of Maoists. Apparently it seems fake as the Maoist’s letters, which usually written in Bastariya Hindi. There are pointers creating much doubt about the veracity of the source”, Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada SP said.

