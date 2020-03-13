Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after seven months as J&K administration revokes detention order

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a major decision, Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday revoked detention of three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, paving way for his release after remaining in detention for over seven months.

J&K Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra in an order issued on Friday revoked the PSA detention of Farooq Abdullah.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 19 (1) of the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978, the government hereby revokes the detention order bearing No DMS/PSA/120/2019 dated 15-9-2019 by District Magistrate Srinagar extended for a period of 3 months vide Governor Order No Home PB-V/340 of 2019 dated 13-12-2019 and then extended for a further period of three months vide Govt Order No Home/PB-V/668 of 2020 dated 11-3-2020 of Dr Farooq Abdullah S/o Late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah R/o Gupkar Road, Sringaar with immediate effect,” reads the order.



Abdullah, 83, was detained along with his son and former CM Omar Abdullah, PDP president and ex-Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other mainstream leaders on August 5 after centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated J&K state into two Union Territories.

Abdullah was the first mainstream leader to be booked under PSA, which was introduced by his father and then CM Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 to fight timber smugglers.

The revocation of his detention comes days after eight opposition parties had sent a joint resolution to the government demanding the immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir including three former CMs -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Besides, many separatist leaders, civil society members, traders, lawyers and youths have also been booked under PSA and lodged in jails in and outside of J&K.