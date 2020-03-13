STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign diplomats, Indian govt officials discuss COVID-19

The officials discussed the measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

All 112 evacuees including 36 foreign nationals at ITBP facility after they have been tested negative for coronavirus in Chhawla Friday

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Foreign diplomats met Indian government officials here on Friday to discuss the emerging situation arising out of novel coronavirus pandemic. The officials discussed the measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane said, "India has done well and has taken right measures. India is fighting, Denmark is fighting and the World is fighting. I felt very assured and I think we are moving in the right direction."

Denmark has shut down schools and colleges in the backdrop of coronavirus.

Ambassador Shin Bongkil of South Korea said, "Many asked specific questions. The Indian government has taken several measures and ambassadors wanted to ask about the quarantine, and at which places the quarantines have been established. Korea has a stable situation with declining numbers of coronavirus. Korea is happy that it was able to contain the virus. We can finish the virus in months' time."

Korea was the biggest hotspot of Coronavirus outside China before it spread to Iran and Italy. South Korea so far has reported more than 7,900 cases and 71 deaths.

Czech Republic Ambassador and Charge De affaire Roman Masarik said, "I think we are very lucky to see to India taking strict measures to stop the spread of the virus, India is a big country and all of us are happy to see the steps taken by it."

India has adopted a strict virus control regime which included the temporary suspension of visas to help India fight the deadly virus.  

