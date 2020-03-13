STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Foreign tourists suffer coronavirus curse in Assam

The hotels in many towns of Assam have shut the doors on foreign tourists in the wake of the scare over the virus.
 

Published: 13th March 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Pablo Fernandez (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Blame it on the panic surrounding Covid-19 that foreign tourists are going through a harrowing time in Assam.

Pablo Fernandez, a cyclist from Spain who is on a world tour, spent hours together at Silchar on Thursday to find a room in a hotel but did not get one. The hotels in the town have shut the doors on foreign tourists in the wake of the scare over the virus.

“There is a widespread panic over coronavirus. I went to at least 24 hotels but none of them was ready to give me a room. At a loss, I went to a police station hoping to get their help. The cops there were kind enough to provide me with a room at a government guest house,” Fernandez told journalists.

He left the town in southern Assam’s Barak Valley on Friday morning.

In Majuli, a tourist from Greece burst into tears when she realized that she was virtually untouchable on the river island.

Upon her arrival on the island in a ferry from Nimati Ghat in Jorhat on Thursday, Eleni Anastasiou Dialeisma sought to hire a car to go to Kamalabari but nobody was willing to extend the service to her. Finding no other way, she began to walk with her 20-kg backpack. On the way, she was rescued by some journalists who gave her a lift on a two-wheeler.

Eleni Anastasiou Dialeisma

“When I arrived at the riverbank, a doctor approached me saying I shall have to be screened at Kamalabari. And then while some policemen were collecting my personal details, the doctor suddenly disappeared. Later, I sought to hire a car but didn’t get any response,” Eleni said.

She said the snub left her with no option but to walk.

“It’s been 20 days that I have been on the tour in India. The backpack weighs 20 kg. I waved at cars to hitchhike but nobody stopped. I saw an ambulance coming and waved at it but it too did not stop,” she said.

She added: “If foreign tourists are unwelcome in Majuli now, they should be told at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. This is my third visit to the island. I had the best impression for the people of Majuli but today, I find people don’t want me as I am a foreigner.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Foreign tourists
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp