Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath meets Governor, says ready for floor test

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhawan here.

Nath met Tandon in the midst of the political crisis in the state triggered by the resignation of the 22 Congress MLAs three days ago.

He met the governor at around 11 am and submitted the three-page letter to him.

He also submitted a three-page letter to the Governor, where he has accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to destabilise his government.

He has mentioned that 19 Congress MLAs have been abducted and held captive for destabilising his government.

Nath also mentioned the sequence of events from the intervening night of March 3 and March 4 to March 10, and claimed there were incidents of horse-trading during this period.

ALSO READ | After Scindia's BJP entry, Kamal Nath government reopens forgery case against former Congress leader

Nath, whose government is teetering on the brink of collapse following the rebellion, reached Raj Bhavan to meet Tandon, who arrived here on Thursday night from Lucknow.

The chief minister briefed the governor about the current political situation in the state, Congress sources said.

In the letter, the CM has maintained that his government is ready for floor test during the Budget Session of Vidhan Sabha starting on Monday.

He has also requested the Governor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring the release of the 19 Congress MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru, saying that the "edifice of the democratic process is in danger".

After the nearly hour-long meeting with the Governor, the CM said why were the 22 MLAs not being allowed to come before media and meet the Governor.

Unconfirmed reports say that all the rebel Congress MLAs will be reaching Bhopal from Bengaluru by three chartered planes to be with Jyotiraditya Scindia during filing of nomination for Rajya Sabha polls as BJP candidate today.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that MLAs coming to Bhopal should be screened for Coronavirus.

(With PTI Inputs)