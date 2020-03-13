Nitish government shuts schools, colleges, cinema halls till March 31 over coronavirus scare

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In the wake of the coronavirus scare, the Bihar government had ordered the closure of all school, colleges, parks and cinema halls and cancelled public events including the Bihar Diwas in the state till 31 March.

After a high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, the Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar informed the media about the steps taken by the government over the coronavirus.

No cultural programmes and sports events would be allowed to take place till March 31, said Kumar, adding that all government departments, as well as the zoo in the capital Patna, would be closed.

He also said it was decided to keep all Anganwadi centres closed.

"The government is considering the option of letting government employees work in their offices on a rotational basis," he said. This would ensure that there would not be too many workers in government offices at the same time.

The government is also closely monitoring the border districts adjoining Nepal to ensure that the virus does not spread there.