13 test positive for swine flu in West Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: At least 13 persons, including two children, have tested positive for swine flu in West Bengal, a senior official said on Friday.

A woman from Manipur and two children -- a 10-year-old girl from Hooghly district and a 23-month-old from Odisha -- are being treated for swine flu at a private hospital in the southern part of the city, he said.

Besides, blood samples of 10 more persons from across the city have tested positive for the swine flu, he said.

"These patients are being treated at the private hospital. The state government is in constant touch with the authorities of the medical institution," the official said.

A man, who returned home in Murshidabad district from Saudi Arabia last week, was detected with swine flu and is currently undergoing treatment at the Beliaghata ID hospital.