3,337 children adopted in last one year: WCD ministry shares data

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 3,337 children from India were adopted in the last one year, the Women and Child (WCD) Development Ministry said on Friday.

Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave out data that said in 2019-20 (till March 11), 2,944 children were adopted within the country while 393 inter-country adoptions were made.

In 2018-19, a total of 3,374 children were adopted within the country and 653 inter-country adoptions were made.

In 2017-18, a total of 3,276 children were adopted within the country and 651 inter-country adoptions were made.