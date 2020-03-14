Coronavirus: All schools, colleges in West Bengal to remain shut till March 31

By PTI

KOLKATA: All educational institutions in West Bengal will remain shut till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus threat, officials said on Saturday.

Board examinations will, however, continue as per schedule, they said.

Internal examinations of these institutions will also remain suspended during this period, the officials said.

There will be a review of the situation on March 30, following which further decision will be taken, they added.