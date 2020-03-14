STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: All schools, colleges in West Bengal to remain shut till March 31

There will be a review of the situation on March 30, following which further decision will be taken, they added.

A school student and her mother covering their faces for protection against coronavirus in Bhubaneswar on Friday

A school student and her mother cover their faces for protection against coronavirus.

By PTI

KOLKATA: All educational institutions in West Bengal will remain shut till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus threat, officials said on Saturday.

Board examinations will, however, continue as per schedule, they said.

Internal examinations of these institutions will also remain suspended during this period, the officials said.

ALSO READ: West Bengal seals border with Bhutan in wake of outbreak

There will be a review of the situation on March 30, following which further decision will be taken, they added.

