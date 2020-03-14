STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: AMU suspends all classes till March 22

The spokesperson, however, announced that 'all examinations of the university and schools will be held as per schedule'.

Published: 14th March 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

AMU

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday suspended all classes, including sessional tests, till March 22 as a precautionary measure in view of novel coronavirus threat.

"During a special meeting of top university officials presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor, it was decided today that all conferences, workshops, educational tours and sports programmes have been postponed till March 31," AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada told PTI.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Telangana confirms 2nd case, total cases in India rise to 89

The spokesperson, however, announced that "all examinations of the university and schools will be held as per schedule".

He said students may consult teachers via e-mail for help (if required).

Off-campus centres of AMU in West Bengal, Bihar and Kerala will follow directives of the respective state, the spokesperson said.

