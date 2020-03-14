Coronavirus outbreak: Don't use biometric attendance system, MP government directs its offices

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has directed all its offices to suspend the biometric attendance system in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to doctors, the virus can spread through contact with contaminated surfaces.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus - After Karnataka, now UP govt exempts employees from marking biometric attendance

Biometric attendance systems typically require the person to put finger on the machine.

Hence, the government directed all the offices to suspend the biometric attendance system till further orders, an official of the Public Relations Department said on Saturday.

The government has already announced closure of schools till further order.

Cinema halls too have been closed till March 31 or as per the further order.

So far, no confirmed case of the coronavirus has been found in Madhya Pradesh.