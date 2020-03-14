Coronavirus: Railways to intensively clean coach fittings, linen

By PTI

MUMBAI: Central Railway on Saturday asked its personnel to intensively clean coach fittings in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak as they are touched by thousands of passengers every day.

These fittings include grab handles, door handles, door latches, entry door handles, seat guard, snack trays, window glass, window grill, bottle holders, upper berth climbing stair, electrical switches, charge points etc, which will be cleaned with disinfectants, an official said.

"Doorway and gangway areas, frequented by passengers, are being cleaned with hot water. Intensive cleaning, including steam cleaning, will be ensured in pantry cars. All curtains in AC coaches, and roller blind fabric in trains like Tejas, will be removed in four to five days," he added.

He said liquid soap, napkin rolls and disinfectant chemical will be provided to passengers by on board house keeping staff, as well as new blankets.

"In AC coaches, linen attendants have been told to not recirculate used linen.

They have been advised to maintain a vigil for any passenger with cold-cough symptoms and segregate the linen items used by such passengers," he said.