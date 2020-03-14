STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus scare: After schools closure, Punjab shuts theatres, bans public gatherings indefinitely

Punjab government on Friday ordered closure of all universities, colleges and schools till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the contagious disease.

Published: 14th March 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A day after closure of all educational institutions in the state till March 31, the Punjab government on Saturday ordered a shut down of cinema halls and banned public gatherings including cultural events till further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told reporters here: "All cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools in Punjab shall remain closed till further orders after midnight of March 14.

"All public gatherings including sports events, conferences, cultural events, fairs and exhibitions shall also not be held till further orders".

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Centre says COVID-19 is 'notified disaster', announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of dead

He said the step has been taken "to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19".

When asked if shopping malls too would be shut, Sidhu said there was no such plan as of now.

In the wake of the coronavirus scare, the Punjab government on Friday ordered closure of all universities, colleges and schools till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the contagious disease.

Sidhu, accompanied by Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal, said out of 96 samples only one tested positive for COVID-19.

The condition of the Italy-returned man, who is currently admitted to a government hospital in Amritsar, was stable, he said.

Referring to reports of 335 passengers who recently returned from abroad and were untraceable, Sidhu clarified that all of them had been screened upon their arrival and were found to be asymptomatic.

However, a state government press note later said the contact details of 335 passengers "are incomplete and lists have been shared with district administration to contact them to know about their health status".

It said the Centre daily shares a list of passengers who travel to the state after returning from different foreign countries.

Earlier, a seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM) formed by the Punjab government to review the situation on a daily basis in view of the spread of coronavirus, had on Friday asked deputy commissioners not to grant permission for mass gatherings.

In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, the GoM also urged religious leaders and heads of Deras (sects) to postpone their scheduled religious congregations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus cases Punjab coronavirus cases
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp