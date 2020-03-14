Covid-19 scare: 22 foreign tourists leave Assam after being quarantined on cruise ship

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Twenty-two foreign tourists were allowed to leave Assam on Saturday after they had been quarantined on a cruise ship on the Brahmaputra for seven days.

The authorities were worried about their health as a tourist from the United States, who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhutan early this month, had set sail on the same cruise ship late last month.

“These 22 foreign tourists were a different set of passengers. By the time they came under our glare, they had already spent seven days on the cruise ship. They were quarantined there itself for seven days which ended on Friday. So, they were allowed to leave today (Saturday) morning,” Jorhat deputy commissioner (district magistrate) Roshni Aparanji Korati told this newspaper.

She said all of them took an IndiGo flight (6E-5988) from Jorhat to Kolkata. They showed no symptoms of Covid-19, she added.

Meanwhile, a doctor couple from the state, who returned from Saudi Arabia on March 9, has been kept under house quarantine for 14 days. They work at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Lower Assam’s Barpeta.

Dhrubajyoti Borah, principal of the medical college and hospital, told this newspaper that given their travel history, the couple was kept under house quarantine as a precautionary measure.

“They have shown no symptoms for the disease,” he said.

