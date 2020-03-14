STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sub-standard sanitizers worth Rs 1.2 lakh seized in Pune, 3 held

Disclosing information he said, "Citizens can share any such information on 100 number or 8975283100 through WhatsApp."

Published: 14th March 2020 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

arrest

For representational purpose.

By ANI

PUNE: Pune Crime Branch on Saturday has arrested three people and seized sub-standard sanitizers worth Rs 1.2 lakh from their possession in a shop here, DCP Crime Branch, Bachchan Singh said.

According to DCP, "Information was received regarding the sale of sub-standard sanitizers in the market. After due verification with the help of Food and Drug Administration officials, unit-1 crime branch officers seized stock worth Rs 1.02 lakh from a trader.

READ| Masks, hand sanitizers declared 'essential commodities'; government likely to cap prices

He said that a case is registered against three accused at Dattawadi police station. Further investigation is being done by Unit1 crime branch. The crime branch is also keeping a watch on black marketing of essential commodities.

"A case under section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act has been registered against three arrested persons in Dattawadi Police Station. Further investigation is underway. We are keeping a watch on black marketing of essential commodities," he said.

Disclosing information he said, "Citizens can share any such information on 100 number or 8975283100 through WhatsApp."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanitizers Masks COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp