Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches Azad Samaj Party

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar entered the political fray on Sunday as he announced his new party on the birth anniversary of Dalit leader Kanshi Ram At the launch function at Basai village in Noida, Azad said the party would be known as the Azad Samaj Party and would have a blue flag. He also took an oath on the Constitution on the occasion.

A large number of Bhim Army supporters and workers were present during the announcement. Sources said that 28 ex-MLAs and six former MPs also attended the event and took the oath. However, it was not officially confirmed.

“It is a historic day as today is the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram. This will be a memorable day and I promise that our flag will fly high in Delhi,” Azad said. “This party will become the voice of Dalits, backward classes and the poor. We will raise their voice as questions are being raised on our citizenship.”

Azad also said the fight against CAA and NRC will intensify now. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the government belongs to the capitalists, and that the “people sitting in NITI Aayog are harassing the people”.