STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Concern on coronavirus risk prevails in security camps

Recently two CRPF men were found with suspected coronavirus symptoms and are kept in isolation centre at AIIMS Raipur.

Published: 15th March 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Image of CRPF men used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With the life witnessing changes for civilians in the wake of novel coronavirus risk perception, the forces deployed in the inhospitable terrain of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh, revealed they equally remain much vulnerable as the jawans live together in same barrack and eat as a group in same mess built in any base camp.

Recently two CRPF men (both returned from home after availing leaves) were found with suspected coronavirus symptoms and are kept in isolation centre at AIIMS Raipur. It is claimed that both mingled with other personnel on duty before their samples were sent for test and the reports awaited.

For the premier paramilitary force CRPF, there are over 150 base camps that houses over 36000 personnel in Chhattisgarh. The BSF has 10000, ITBP—10000, Shashastra Seema Bal—2500 and CISF—250.

The camps which usually are seen buzzing with various activities seen relatively quiet, the officials deployed in the edgy districts of Bastar told the Express. The security forces though are deployed as usual for various operations, they equally realise what the disease reported as pandemic means. They reiterate lack of access to adequate and prompt medical care in the regions affected by left-wing extremism.

“We have issued guidelines aimed at reducing and eliminating the potential threat of the coronavirus while taking every precaution. Their safety is of paramount concern. There was no mass gathering during Holi festival. All upcoming events including anniversary celebration on March 19 stand cancelled. The personnel could be vulnerable to the risk of coronavirus. Besides the advisory issued to every camp, we remain watchful as our jawans come from from every state. Every camp has community life”, said the CRPF spokesperson B C Patra who further added that the jawans have been asked to strictly comply with ‘dos and don’ts’ to check coronavirus.

Each barrack in a battalion has 30-50 troopers staying together, so jawans are apparently susceptible to it since if one person gets infected the entire camp may land in a situation fraught with peril, the CRPF officer added.

At any given point of time, the camp has at least two company, that is around 200 people, on attendance. They have common kitchen, common hall, playground and over a hundred dine together at a time. The CRPF is getting their medical team activated to confront any emergency situation. EOM

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus CRPF Chhattisgarh
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp