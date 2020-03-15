Chhattisgarh: Concern on coronavirus risk prevails in security camps

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With the life witnessing changes for civilians in the wake of novel coronavirus risk perception, the forces deployed in the inhospitable terrain of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh, revealed they equally remain much vulnerable as the jawans live together in same barrack and eat as a group in same mess built in any base camp.

Recently two CRPF men (both returned from home after availing leaves) were found with suspected coronavirus symptoms and are kept in isolation centre at AIIMS Raipur. It is claimed that both mingled with other personnel on duty before their samples were sent for test and the reports awaited.

For the premier paramilitary force CRPF, there are over 150 base camps that houses over 36000 personnel in Chhattisgarh. The BSF has 10000, ITBP—10000, Shashastra Seema Bal—2500 and CISF—250.

The camps which usually are seen buzzing with various activities seen relatively quiet, the officials deployed in the edgy districts of Bastar told the Express. The security forces though are deployed as usual for various operations, they equally realise what the disease reported as pandemic means. They reiterate lack of access to adequate and prompt medical care in the regions affected by left-wing extremism.

“We have issued guidelines aimed at reducing and eliminating the potential threat of the coronavirus while taking every precaution. Their safety is of paramount concern. There was no mass gathering during Holi festival. All upcoming events including anniversary celebration on March 19 stand cancelled. The personnel could be vulnerable to the risk of coronavirus. Besides the advisory issued to every camp, we remain watchful as our jawans come from from every state. Every camp has community life”, said the CRPF spokesperson B C Patra who further added that the jawans have been asked to strictly comply with ‘dos and don’ts’ to check coronavirus.

Each barrack in a battalion has 30-50 troopers staying together, so jawans are apparently susceptible to it since if one person gets infected the entire camp may land in a situation fraught with peril, the CRPF officer added.

At any given point of time, the camp has at least two company, that is around 200 people, on attendance. They have common kitchen, common hall, playground and over a hundred dine together at a time. The CRPF is getting their medical team activated to confront any emergency situation. EOM