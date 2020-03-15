Four terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four terrorists, belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Acting on specific information, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Dar Mohalla Watarigam area of Dialgam in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police spokesman said. “In the early hours today, a group of militants hiding in the village attempted to breach the siege by firing on security men.

The fire was returned by troops and in the ensuing gunfight four local militants (three belonging to Lashkar and another to Hizb) were killed,” the official said. He said three of the slain terrorists — district commander Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, Omar Ameen Bhat and Sajad Ahmed Bhat — were affiliated with LeT, while Gulzar Ahmed Bhat belonged to HM. All of them were residents of the neighbouring Kulgam district, he added.

Two AK 47 rifles, two pistols, ammunition and other incriminating material have been recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said, adding all the slain militants were involved in several terror crime cases. Meanwhile, two militants including a recently-recruited Jaish-e-Mohammad militant were also arrested in a separate operation.

“The militant tried to escape from the cordoned area but was chased by the security personnel. The security men exercised maximum restraint and caught the fleeing militant alive,” a police official said, adding, “Weapon and war-like stores have been recovered from the militant and further probe is under way.”The arrested militant was identified as Danish Ahmed Kakroo of Baramulla, who had recently joined the group.