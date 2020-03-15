STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, International Border in Jammu & Kashmir

The firing and shelling by Pakistani Army in Kirni and Qasba sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district started around 1.

Published: 15th March 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 01:21 AM

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control and the International Border in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The firing and shelling by Pakistani Army in Kirni and Qasba sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district started around 1:45 pm on Sunday and lasted for nearly one-and-a-half-hour, causing damage to some civilian structures, they said.

There was no report of any casualty, but some domestic animals suffered splinter injuries, the officials said. "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortar along LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," a defence spokesman said.

The officials said Pakistani Rangers also violated ceasefire by firing on forward posts in Manyari-Chorgali area of Hiranagar sector along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district, prompting effective retaliation by the Border Security Force.

The firing was initiated by the Pakistani Rangers when they targeted the forward posts around 9.45 pm on Saturday, the officials said, adding heavy firing rattled the area till 4.35 am on Sunday, causing panic among the border residents. However, no one was injured in the incident, the officials added.

TAGS
Ceasefire violation pakistan Jammu and Kashmir Poonch Kathua Line of Control
Comments

