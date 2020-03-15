Three people arrested in connection with woman's headless body found in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

By PTI

BAHRAICH: Three people, including the father-in-law and brother-in-law, have been arrested in connection with the headless body of a woman that was found in Arhgarha village here on March 9, police said on Sunday.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said, "Five persons including the husband of the deceased were made accused in the case. Of the five, three have been arrested on Saturday. Riyaz, the husband of the deceased, is living in Saudi Arabia for the past three years. The deceased was later identified as Hasreen."

The SP informed that Hasreen was not on talking terms with her husband and in-laws and was living at her father's place.

"Riyaz was planning for a second marriage but Hasreen was not willing to divorce her. To get rid of Hasreen, Riyaz plotted a conspiracy from the foreign country with his father, mother and brothers to kill her.

"Riyaz sent his brother Meraj from Mumbai to Bahraich and convinced Hasreen to return to her in-laws place," Mishra said.

On the way to her in-laws place, Hasreen's father-in-law Sadiq Ali and Sadiq's nephew Nanhe murdered her in Arhgarha village.

To hide the identity of the deceased, her head was cut off and thrown in Saryu Canal, the SP said.

Sadiq, Nanhe and Meraj have been arrested while efforts are on to arrest Saira (mother-in-law of the deceased) and her husband Riyaz, the SP added.