STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two held for abducting, raping woman near Pune

She later escaped from their clutches and sought help from a security guard, who in turn informed the police control room.

Published: 15th March 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a woman inside a vehicle near Alandi town in Pune district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the duo was arrested the next day from Pimpri Chichwad township, they said.

"The woman was on her way to her residence to Chakan Chowk in Alandi. The accused came in a tempo and offered lift to her," senior police inspector Ravindra Chaudhar said.

"But instead of dropping her home, the duo took her to a deserted place and raped her," he said.

She later escaped from their clutches and sought help from a security guard, who in turn informed the police control room, Chaudhar said.

After the incident, Alandi police had registered an offence against the duo and arrested them from Pimpri- Chinchwad, he said.

The tempo involved in the crime has been seized, police said, adding that the case was being investigated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune rape case
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp