STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

135 people put in home isolation in Mizoram over coronavirus outbreak

Most of them were undergoing self-quarantine and did not show symptoms of the deadly virus, state health principal director Dr F Lallianhlira said.

Published: 16th March 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By PTI

AIZAWL: A total of 135 people with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries have been put in home isolation in Mizoram, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Most of them were undergoing self-quarantine and did not show symptoms of the deadly virus, state health principal director Dr F Lallianhlira said.

The self-quarantined people have travel history to coronavirus-hit countries such as Saudi Arabia, Italy, Iran and France and have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, he said.

"Though Mizoram has not yet reported any positive case of novel coronavirus, we have to remain alert. The health department is closely monitoring them," he said.

One person has been quarantined at a hospital in Thenzawl near Aizawl, he said.

The state government is screening commuters along the Mizoram-Assam border for COVID-19, an official said.

About 1,300-1,400 people are being screened every day at three counters in Vairengte near the Assam border, he said.

The government is also planning to deploy more medical teams and the matter would be discussed at a meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, responding to an appeal made by Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), all churches held mass prayer programmes since Saturday night seeking divine intervention to contain the pandemic, sources said.

A church leader told PTI that special prayer programmes were held by some churches on Saturday night while others also held similar programmes on Sunday.

Church members were also instructed to avoid spreading fake news on novel coronavirus and refrain from hoarding essential commodities and hike commodity prices.

On Thursday, the MKHC had appealed to all churches across the state to hold mass prayer.

The MKHC is the conglomerate of church leaders committee involving at least 15 major churches in the state, including Mizoram Presbyterian Church and Baptist Church of Mizoram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp