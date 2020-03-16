Coronavirus: Pune civic body forms 130 teams for house surveys 

By PTI

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation has formed 130 teams to carry out house surveys in Maharashtra's second-largest city to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

These teams have begun moving in areas where the city's COVID-19 patients hail from and residents are being screened for symptoms, an official said.

"As part of the containment plan, we have formed 130 teams each comprising 30 health department members. They will be conducting household surveys. Special emphasis will be given to localities where confirmed cases of coronavirus were found," said PMC Additional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal.

During the surveys, people will be counseled about home quarantine, he said.

As On Monday, there are seven COVID-19 patients within PMC limits.