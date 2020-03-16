STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Theatres, educational institutes closed in Lucknow; CM meets government officials

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: As a precautionary measure against the threat of the coronavirus spread, the Lucknow district administration on Sunday ordered forthwith closure of all cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, discos, swimming pools and gyms in the state capital, besides schools, colleges and coaching centres.

These facilities will remain closed till March 31, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in an order, issued on Sunday.

"All the owners, managers and coordinators of cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, discos, swimming pools and gyms in the district have been directed to close them with immediate effect till March 31," the order said.

As a precautionary measure, the Lucknow district administration also ordered the closure of all coaching institutes in the city till March 22.

DM Prakash also warned of action against institutes for non-compliance of the order.

"The owners, managers and coordinators of all the coaching institutes in the district have been directed to keep them closed till March 22. The closure will come into immediate effect," he said in order.

A 24x7 operational Corona Control Room has also been set up in Lucknow.

The control room can be telephonically accessed on numbers 0522-220333, 0522-2230688, 0522-2230691 and 0522-2230955.

The order comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government closed all schools and colleges in the state where exams are not going on till March 22.

In an office order issued on Saturday, the Lucknow University asked students to maintain distance from each other in exam halls.

"At least one-metre distance must be maintained between two examinees," Controller of Examinations (University of Lucknow) Lt Colonel (Retd) A K Mishra said in the order.

Symptomatic candidates will be made to sit in isolation rooms, the order said.

Lucknow University examinations are to start from Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 11 positive cases so far.

UP CM meets government officials over coronavirus situation in state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video-conference with officials of the state government, district magistrates and superintendents of police at his official residence here on Sunday regarding steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, he said being alert and taking precautions could help control the coronavirus.

Instructions were issued to all the district magistrates to make elaborate preparations for timely prevention of coronavirus in their respective districts, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Control rooms that would function 24x7 should be established in every district and they should be operational, it added.

The district magistrates have been made the nodal officers in their respective districts for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Immediate action must be taken in case any misleading information or rumour was spread, the statement said.

Directions were also issued for mass awareness on coronavirus, it added.

The district magistrates, chief medical officers and senior officials must ensure that an isolation ward was set up in every district hospital, the statement said.

