COVID-19: Saudi-returnee put in isolation in J&K, gardens closed in Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced the closure of all parks and gardens in Srinagar till further orders even as a person who had recently travelled to Saudi Arabia has been put in isolation on suspicion of having contracted the coronavirus.

"All parks and gardens in #Srinagar will remain closed till further notice. Cooperation of people in implementing precautionary measures is appreciated," Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said in a tweet.

Although the official did not give any reasons for the decision, it is believed that the step is part of preventive measures for ensuring that there is no outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the Valley.

The authorities have already shut down schools and other educational institutions in the union territory.

Clubs and public gymnasiums have also been shut as precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Rohit Kansal in a late night tweet said another case of a suspect with high viral load has been reported.

"One more case with history of travel to Saudi Arabia reported high viral load; kept in isolation. Confirmation awaited," he said.

There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Jammu region so far, while test reports of nine persons are still awaited.