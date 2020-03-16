STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defer weddings: Punjab government asks not to have gatherings with over 50 people

The state government on Monday issued a strong appeal to people asking not to panic in view of the coronavirus scare but to take all the necessary precautions.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. (Photo | EPS, TP Sooraj)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of COVID-19 the Punjab government has appealed to either defer wedding functions or ensure that not more than 50 persons are present at any event. The government has also asked private and state-run buses to carry hand sanitisers to maintain hygiene. 

Taking stock of the situation, the government reviewed the reports of the seven-member Group of  Ministers (GoM) constituted by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh under the Chairmanship of Local Bodies Minister Bram Mohinder to oversee the preventive measures undertaken to combat the threat.

COVID-19 LIVE | 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive

The government also appealed to religious and dera heads to limit their gatherings and educate their followers about coronavirus dangers.

Detailed instructions have also been issued for closure of all cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools in the state from the midnight of March 14 till further orders. 

All large public gatherings including sports, conferences, cultural events, fairs and exhibitions, wedding functions, are also prohibited till further orders. 

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to the Chief Minister’s decision on extending the services of the doctors and paramedical staff working in Health and Family Welfare Department till  September 30.

A resolution passed by the cabinet appealed to the people to avoid going to crowded places and mass gatherings, to maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, and to ensure the cleanliness of their surroundings.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu opens door to forcible hospitalisation, empowers collectors to seal areas to prevent outbreak 

People are also advised to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer and they should avoid touching their face. The people have been advised to avoid non-essential travel stated the resolution.

However, medical colleges (senior year students) have been kept open as a support system. The cabinet decided that MBBS students who were not employed should be contacted and asked by the department to stand by on voluntary basis.

The DCs to launch house-to-house awareness campaign involving all health workers, who are being trained for the purpose, from March 19 to 26. 

Training of all the staff of all the departments in districts will be completed by March 18. Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Anurag Aggarwal, apprised the cabinet through a detailed presentation. Teams of two to three officials headed by group A and B officials will also be formed by March 18. 

These teams will be assigned villages, locality, wards, colonies keeping in view the population, which will contact each and every household in their assigned areas to educate and inform every individual about the precautions and to inform about any person with symptoms.

Comments

