Judiciary to soon get digital justice platform

NEW DELHI: With an aim to create and adopt a citizen-centric digital justice platform for the judiciary, a Bangalore-based civil society organisation has come out with a model which is not only litigant friendly but will also be a boon for judges and other stakeholders.

The Whitepaper series launched by Daksh describes as to how the use of technology can be useful for the entire judicial system, right from filing of the complaint to the final order in the case.

As per the model, individual has to log into the platform and then files a complaints online which will then go to the concerned court directly and then the basic procedure will follow of issuing of summons and Surya Prakash BS, Fellow and Programme Director, Daksh explained the idea behind launching of such a platform and said, “We have been working on the idea of having such a platform for over an year now and firmly believes that the present system is not litigant friendly as they have to heavily dependent on their advocates for accessing information and understanding the progress of their cases.

Though this has been gradually changing, it has been a process of incremental change. The motivation of the present exercise is to envisage a total transformation of the judiciary, by implementing a next generation, citizen-centric platform.”

The paper compared India with six other countries where the judicial system is much more advanced. It laid emphasis on creating an information echo system so that not only litigant but also the police enforcement agencies can benefit from the same. “This proposed platform will work as a boon especially for government as most of the ministries and departments have cross litigations and lot of manpower is wasted to track the developments in the courts at ease, but this platform will help overcome this hurdle,” Surya explains further.

On the issue of strengthening the present system which is reeling under huge pendency and vacancy, Surya says the whitepaper has talked about how lot of judicial time is wasted in issuing only summons or notices in the cases. “By using this platform, summons and notices can be issued instantly without any hassle and will reach the concerned person electronically,” Surya adds. The proposed platform has already been submitted to Niti aayog for further implementation.

Talking about the logistical support and money involved, Surya explains that the designing of this platform and creating APIs in future will be less expensive than what we are presently spending on the e-courts mission which is entering its third phase. Citing the example of a tax tribunal in UK, Surya tells that, “You don’t have to go to the tribunal for filing the case and then for fighting the case. Since 2018, asynchronous hearings are happening there. Everything related to the case has to be filed online on a platform and judge will give its order after analysing it.”

Making justice system more accessible through several ways

STEPS UNDER VIRTUAL

Filing of basic information of litigant

Opting for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

Filing of case and plaint

Generation of unique number to case

Online payment of court fees

Notification of case updates

Filing of statement of defendant

Uploading of evidence documents

Application of discovery documents

List of witnesses submitted online

Submission of arguments based on evidence

Judge can generate judgement online

Online appeal can be filed by aggrieved party

Online application of winning party to execute judgement

VIA VIDEO

Live streaming of proceedings

Cross examination through video conferencing

Video submission of arguments after examination

