Kamal Nath meets Madhya Pradesh Governor, says government in majority; rules out floor test

The Governor on Monday had written to Nath to conduct the floor test on Tuesday and if failing to do so it will be considered that he doesn't have a majority.

Published: 16th March 2020 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 11:23 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just a few hours after the Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, requesting him to prove majority in the Vidhan Sabha by holding a floor test by Tuesday, the CM met the Governor on Monday night.

Talking to journalists after the meeting with Governor, the CM said, "I’ve told the Governor that we are ready for anything only if it’s within the purview of the Constitution and in line with the Vidhan Sabha rules. The Governor has also been told that as things stand today, we’ve majority and anyone who claims we’re wrong should bring a no confidence motion."

He also claimed that the BJP has moved a no confidence motion against the government on Monday. While once again accusing the BJP leaders of holding 16 Congress MLAs captive, the CM said why are they (BJP leaders) not releasing the 16 MLAs and bringing them before the media.

"I’ve always been saying that whoever has doubt about us having majority in the House should bring a no confidence motion, which the BJP has brought on Monday," Nath said.

Mocking the CM’s claims, BJP chief whip and former MP minister Narottam Mishra said, "The CM is lying, we have not brought any no confidence motion on Monday. We’re only demanding that the CM holds trust vote as asked by the Governor and have not given any notice for a no trust vote. Also, instead of asking us to release his captive MLAs, he should work for bringing them back, as they are his own party legislators."

Mishra further said, "If the CM is claiming that he has majority in the House, why is he running away from holding trust vote as directed by the Governor. If he has successfully held floor test in the past, what is stopping him from doing so again now."

TAGS
Kamal Nath Lalji Tandon Madhya Pradesh political crisis Narottam Mishra
