Lotus will soon bloom on Banks of Narmada: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

By Express News Service

BJP vice-president and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe is certain that the lotus will bloom on the banks of Narmada. In an interview with Manish Anand, Sahasrabuddhe said it is not BJP’s responsibility to ensure stability of the Congress government. He even suggested that the Congress should outsource the job to keep its MLAs in good humour to an outside agency.

What do you make out of the floor test that will decide the fate of the Kamal Nath government?

Well, as the things stand out, we will see the fall of (the Madhya Pradesh CM) Kamal Nath and blossoming of the true lotus on the banks of Narmada. It’s only a matter of time.

What is your sense on the fate of the Congress MLAs who have submitted resignations?

They all are mature politicians who expect self-respect as well as work on the promises made in the Congress manifesto in the run up to the 2018 Assembly elections. After forming the government, none of these expectations have been fulfilled. The only option before them (Congress MLAs) is to express their displeasure through resignations. They have done that by putting down their papers to the Speaker as per the norms.

Do you think that Madhya Pradesh will get political stability given that the Assembly largely has evenly distributed strength between the BJP and the Congress?

Well, the mood of the public influences the mood of the legislature as well. Normally, those who win hearts of the people also win numbers in the House, and that is what democracy is all about.

Will the sword of instability still hang over the new Madhya Pradesh government given that the BJP will still need to win seats vacated on account of acceptance of the resignations of the Congress MLAs?

We were already ahead of the Congress in terms of the vote percentage polled even in the 2018 state elections. Now, we will translate higher votes polled in 2018 as well.

How do you respond to the Congress charge that the BJP is destabilising elected governments, first in Karnataka and now Madhya Pradesh?

I think the Congress should introspect first. Or, they can outsource the job of keeping their MLAs in good humour to some agency. Ensuring the stability of the Congress governments is not the BJP’s responsibility.

Will Jyotiraditya Scindia have any role in the state politics or the state government if the BJP comes to power?

He is now our Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh. He will have roles everywhere — locally, in the State and also in Delhi as an Member of Parliament.