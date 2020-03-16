STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No stone being left unturned to ensure people are healthy: PM Modi on coronavirus fight 

Modi also hailed the contribution of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in fighting the virus and said the country will always cherish their contribution.

Published: 16th March 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Beneficiary of Pardhan Mantri Bhartiya Janushadhi Pariyojana through Viedo conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there has been a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak and asserted that "no stone is being left unturned" to ensure people are healthy.

Modi also hailed the contribution of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in fighting the virus and said the country will always cherish their contribution.

He also tagged tweets of various people highlighting the different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19.

In a series of tweets with the hashtag 'India Fights Corona', Modi said the encouragement from people highlighting the steps being taken to combat the virus is boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of the fight.

Responding to a tweet by a man saying that he has "cancelled all my meetings and suspended all business travel", the prime minister said, "A wise call. Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps."

"At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread. No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy," Modi said.

He said responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19.

"I am sure our citizens will not do anything that puts the lives of others in danger. Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution," the prime minister said.

Responding to a Twitter user who said the government is systematically handling travellers to avoid "corona contagion", Modi said, "Doing our best to ensure everyone is healthy and those showing symptoms get proper care."

It is a united and coordinated response from everyone and this shows the strong spirit of the nation in such situations, the prime minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp