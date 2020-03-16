STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks government to waive ticket cancellation fees amid coronavirus outbreak

The members in the House raised the issue before the Chairman, saying many people were forced to cancel their air and flight tickets following the restrictions on travelling.

Published: 16th March 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asked the Central government to consider waiving the cancellation fees on confirmed railway and air tickets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The members in the House raised the issue before the Chairman, saying many people were forced to cancel their air and flight tickets following the restrictions on travelling.

They said that many people have also cancelled their trips as a preventive measure.

Raising the issue, Communist Party of India member Elamaram Kareem said that the deadly virus has affected the lives of the people, and most of them were putting off their travel plans, as advised by the government.

"The passengers are getting their tickets cancelled as all tourist, pilgrim places, schools, colleges and other educational institutes have been closed as a precautionary measure," Kareem said.

Kareem urged the government to waive the cancellation charges following which Naidu urged the Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot to raise this issue with the government, and to consider the members' suggestion.

Other Opposition leaders also appealed to the Chairman to look into the matter.

At least 110 people in India have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far. Two persons -- one each from Delhi and Karnataka, have died.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu waive ticket cancellation fees coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp