Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks government to waive ticket cancellation fees amid coronavirus outbreak

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asked the Central government to consider waiving the cancellation fees on confirmed railway and air tickets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The members in the House raised the issue before the Chairman, saying many people were forced to cancel their air and flight tickets following the restrictions on travelling.

They said that many people have also cancelled their trips as a preventive measure.

Raising the issue, Communist Party of India member Elamaram Kareem said that the deadly virus has affected the lives of the people, and most of them were putting off their travel plans, as advised by the government.

"The passengers are getting their tickets cancelled as all tourist, pilgrim places, schools, colleges and other educational institutes have been closed as a precautionary measure," Kareem said.

Kareem urged the government to waive the cancellation charges following which Naidu urged the Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot to raise this issue with the government, and to consider the members' suggestion.

Other Opposition leaders also appealed to the Chairman to look into the matter.

At least 110 people in India have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far. Two persons -- one each from Delhi and Karnataka, have died.